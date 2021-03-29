Advertisement

Notre Dame announces plan to vaccinate all students in April

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) - University of Notre Dame officials say they will be able to vaccinate all students on the South Bend campus by the end of the spring semester.

University president Rev. John Jenkins says the school will receive enough Pfizer vaccine for every student to be fully inoculated with both necessary doses before the end of May.

A vaccination clinic is anticipated to open by Mid-April, but students are only being encouraged - not required - to receive the shots.

The announcement follows Gov. Eric Holcomb’s confirmation in a statewide address Tuesday that all Hoosiers ages 16 and up will qualify for the vaccine starting March 31.

