Medical Moment: Brain surgery through the lip

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 3.4 million Americans have epilepsy, a condition marked by unprovoked seizures.

In today’s Medical Moment, surgeons are now performing brain surgery through the lip.

For about half of all people with epilepsy, medication controls the seizures, but for others, once medication fails, brain surgery becomes the best option.

Now, for the first time in the U.S., an expert and a team of skull base surgeons have a new approach.

The team has performed this new surgery on two other patients in addition to joey.

Doctors say all three are recovering well.

