Josi lifts Predators past Blackhawks 3-2 for 5th straight

Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Roman Josi scored with 6:33 left in the third period and the surging Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 for their fifth straight victory. Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored on fluky plays in the first period for Nashville, which won for the seventh time in eight games . Pekka Rinne stopped 27 shots. Alex DeBrincat scored two goals 1:50 apart in the third period to tie the score for Chicago. Malcolm Subban finished with 38 saves. On the tiebreaking goal, Josi skated in and beat Subban from the slot after taking a feed from Eeli Tolvanen to cap a pretty passing series after Chicago failed to clear its zone.

