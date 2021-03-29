Advertisement

Inside job: Michigan goes to the paint to top FSU 76-58

Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 28: Florida State vs Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 28: Florida State vs Michigan in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2021 NCAA Division I MenÕs Basketball Tournament held at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on March 28, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)(Jack Dempsey | NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Hunter Dickinson scored 14 points and top-seeded Michigan took the inside route to the Elite Eight, pounding away in the paint for a 76-58 takedown of surprisingly helpless Florida State. Franz Wagner had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolverines, who scored their first 30 points of the second half from close range to lead coach Juwan Howard’s team to victory. Top-seeded Michigan moved to a regional final for the first time since 2018. The Wolverines will play the winner of Sunday’s later UCLA-Alabama game. Malik Osborne led fourth-seeded Florida State with 12 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care...
Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Community leaders clean up encampments by Portage Manor
Community leaders clean up encampments by Portage Manor

Latest News

Irish forward Alex Steeves signs entry level deal with Toronto Blue Jays
Red Wings score 3 in 3rd period to surge past Jackets 4-1
Irish down Blue Devils in Durham 13-9
With the win, the fencing program has tied football for the most national championships by any...
Notre Dame fencing brings home national championship