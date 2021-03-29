Hoosiers should stay cautious even after full vaccination, doctor says

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re a Hoosier like South Bend pediatrician Saira Rahman, you know the wait for a vaccine will soon be over.

“I’m very happy and feeling relieved that vaccines being distributed to 16 and up by the end of the month,” Rahman told 16 News Now Sunday.

But as Rahman explains, the pandemic won’t be.

“Not quite ready to party like it’s 2019 yet even though you’ve been vaccinated because a good segment of the population has not received the vaccination yet,” Rahman says.

Starting March 31st, Hoosiers 16 and over will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, and a week later on April 6th, mask mandates will turn into advisories, meaning folks won’t be required to wear a mask in public. But if you ask Rahman, she will be and says Hoosiers should too.

“Masking regardless of the mask mandate or not or no mandate, masking will remain extremely important over the nose. Also, outdoors is far better, 20 fold better than gathering indoors.”

Rahman says the path to herd immunity will require at least 80 percent of the population to vaccinated. She says if some folks are still on the fence about if they should receive the vaccine, she says she is making it her mission to ensure Hoosiers that it is the right one.

“I feel so strongly about it that I enrolled my son in the Moderna trial,” Rahman says.

And if that isn’t convincing enough, Rahman says the over 100 million people who have been vaccinated already should be.

“I hope if you’re on the fence about receiving it, definitely speak to your physician and know that this is something that is important for us to get over this pandemic,” Rahman says.

For more information about vaccine eligibility, registration, or how to sign up to receive the vaccine in Indiana, click here.

