High school students find way to perform virtually in school play

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:52 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - What’s good here in Michiana? Well, how about a play at Lake Michigan Catholic High School where two students performed in the play virtually.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller tells us more about how these students are giving a whole new meaning to the classic saying “the show must go on.”

When Lake Michigan Catholic High School student Amelia Lewis became an all-virtual student this year, she thought she’d have to give up her part in the drama team’s performance of Oliver!.

“I figured my chances of being in a performance were pretty slim,” Amelia said.

But Amelia says her drama coaches Marty and Wendy Golob were determined to find a way for the show to go on, so the idea of having her perform virtually on a giant tablet was born.

“It was great being able to be incorporated with the whole performance and hang out with my friends for a while and just enjoy being in drama again,” Amelia said.

Just days before taking the stage this weekend, another student had to move to virtual learning and virtual acting.

“We found that out a few days before the show, so I only had one day of practice virtually before the actual show,” Lake Michigan Catholic High School Freshman Hazel Hysell said.

With only a few minor hiccups in wireless connection, both students say the show was a success.

“I was really, really excited that they were finding a way to let us do it still,” Hazel said.

And it couldn’t have been possible without everyone working together.

“Couldn’t be more proud of our school, more thankful for them. The whole thing has been pretty overwhelming, what they’ve done to try and make sure that we’ve stayed involved,” Amelia’s father Andrew Lewis said.

“It really hits home how many people are in your ring, on your side, making sure you don’t throw in the towel,” Amelia said.

