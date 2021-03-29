Goshen recognizes healthcare workers for dedication during pandemic

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of Goshen is recognizing the dedication of local healthcare workers during the pandemic.

The mayor and other officials hosted a small ceremony Monday to celebrate those who work at Goshen Health.

Doctors, nurses and staff who have been on the front lines of the pandemic received awards from the mayor.

“This key to the city of Goshen, Indiana is presented with gratitude to Goshen Health caregivers. Our most heartfelt gratitude goes out to the healthcare professionals, frontline workers, and all support staff at Goshen Health for the outstanding efforts you have made to keep us healthy and safe. The entire community of Goshen recognizes the risk you have taken, and the sacrifices you have made to protect us during these difficult times,” said Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman.

The Chief Medical Officer of Goshen Hospital was also at the ceremony thanking employees for everything they’ve done and continue to do during the pandemic.

