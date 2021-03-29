Advertisement

Former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah wants to show off-field dynamic to NFL teams

The big hits and explosiveness JOK showed in 2020 have him projected to be drafted in the first round.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There are only two days away from Notre Dame’s Pro Day, where a lot of the scouts eyes will be on former Irish linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

While some teams know what Owusu-Koramoah brings on the gridiron, JOK believes there’s a dynamic he brings off of the field that might be worth more.

“Every team needs a sense of spirituality,” Owusu-Koramoah said. “Not in terms of religion but in terms of the development of the inner man. If teams can see that I have that inside of me, if teams can see I am a leader in that fashion, that’s something off the field that could positively help.”

There are several teams that could use that help from JOK in the NFL.

Notre Dame fans can watch Owusu-Koramoah and the rest of the Domers Pro Day.

It airs live Wednesday at 11 AM on NBC Sports Network.

EXCLUSIVE: Elkhart woman overcomes injury and becomes a powerlifter
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
