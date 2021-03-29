COVID-19 variant detected in St. Joseph County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A COVID-19 variant first found in California has now been detected in St. Joseph County.

St. Joseph County- A case of COVID-19 caused by the B.1427 (California) variant has been identified in St. Joseph County. Under guidance from the Indiana Department of Health, there is ongoing surveillance testing of positive COVID-19 samples in Indiana. This surveillance effort is intended to provide insight into the proportion of cases caused by a variant strain. There is no difference in the clinical treatment or mitigation strategies recommended.

Vaccine uptake remains crucial in limiting the impact of COVID-19 variants. For current eligibility, please visit www.ourshot.in.gov. On March 31, 2021, eligibility is expected to open to all individuals aged 16 and older.

With this identification, the St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions, even after vaccination:

• Wear a facial covering (should fit snuggly over the mouth and nose) anytime you are around people not in your household.

• Practice extreme physical distancing.

o Maintain at least 6ft between individuals.

o Wearing a mask does NOT eliminate the need for physical distancing.

• Practice frequent and proper hand hygiene & cough etiquette.

o Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap & water; coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.

• Stay home if ill.

• Limit indoor social gatherings to fewer than ten people.

• Get the COVID-19 vaccine when you are eligible.

For all COVID-19 testing sites in St. Joseph County, you can view an interactive map at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/2524.htm. Please be aware each site may have different criteria for testing and may not be up to date.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.