Advertisement

Biden extends federal moratorium on evictions

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is extending a federal moratorium on evictions of tenants who have fallen behind on rent during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved to continue the pandemic-related protection, which had been scheduled to expire on Wednesday. The moratorium is now extended through the end of June.

The moratorium, initially put in place last year, provides protection for renters out of concern that having families lose their homes and move into shelters or share crowded conditions with relatives or friends during a pandemic would further spread the highly contagious coronavirus.

To be eligible for protection, renters must earn $198,000 or less for couples filing jointly, or $99,000 for single filers; demonstrate that they’ve sought government help to pay the rent; declare that they can’t pay because of COVID-19 hardships; and affirm they are likely to become homeless if evicted.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
Man drowns after being swept over Silver Beach pier
EXCLUSIVE: Elkhart woman overcomes injury and becomes a powerlifter
EXCLUSIVE: Elkhart woman overcomes injury and becomes a powerlifter
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating

Latest News

George Floyd, who was Black, was declared dead on May 25, 2020, after Derek Chauvin, who is...
LIVE: Trial of ex-officer charged in Floyd’s death begins; video of arrest may appear early
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protectively overalls and...
AP Exclusive: WHO report says animals likely source of COVID-19
The massive Ever Given, a Panama-flagged, Japanese-owned ship that carries cargo between Asia...
Giant container ship that blocked Suez Canal set free
March is Poison Prevention Awareness Month, and first responders are giving reminders about the...
Preventing accidental poisoning in your home