Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan boys district championships

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Michigan boys championships Saturday:

DISTRICT 45

Lakeshore 57, Buchanan 54

DISTRICT 46

Benton Harbor 55, Holland Christian 50

DISTRICT 77

Schoolcraft 56, Brandywine 38

DISTRICT 78

Lawton 49, Watervliet 38

DISTRICT 115

New Buffalo 83, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 55

