Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan boys district championships
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Michigan boys championships Saturday:
DISTRICT 45
Lakeshore 57, Buchanan 54
DISTRICT 46
Benton Harbor 55, Holland Christian 50
DISTRICT 77
Schoolcraft 56, Brandywine 38
DISTRICT 78
Lawton 49, Watervliet 38
DISTRICT 115
New Buffalo 83, Benton Harbor Countryside Academy 55
