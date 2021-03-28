Advertisement

Red Wings score 3 in 3rd period to surge past Jackets 4-1

Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, which beat Columbus for the second time in two days.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Michael Rasmussen broke a tie early in the third period with his first goal of the season and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Evgeny Svechnikov, defenseman Filip Hronek and Vladislav Namestnikov also scored for Detroit, which beat Columbus for the second time in two days. Calvin Pickard made 16 saves and got both wins.

