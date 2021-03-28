Predators beat Blackhawks 3-1 for 4th straight win

CHICAGO (AP) - Mikael Grunland, Rocco Grimaldi and Ryan Johansen scored, and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 for their fourth consecutive win.

Luke Kunin had two assists as Nashville moved ahead of Columbus into fifth in the Central Division, two points behind the Blackhawks in the race for the division’s final playoff berth.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Pius Suter scored for the third straight game, but the Blackhawks were unable to generate much offense against the defensive-minded Predators.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/27/2021 11:13:52 PM (GMT -4:00)