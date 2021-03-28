Advertisement

Predators beat Blackhawks 3-1 for 4th straight win

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICAGO (AP) - Mikael Grunland, Rocco Grimaldi and Ryan Johansen scored, and the Nashville Predators beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 for their fourth consecutive win.

Luke Kunin had two assists as Nashville moved ahead of Columbus into fifth in the Central Division, two points behind the Blackhawks in the race for the division’s final playoff berth.

Chicago lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Pius Suter scored for the third straight game, but the Blackhawks were unable to generate much offense against the defensive-minded Predators.

