Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic’s debut

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Jakob Poeltl scored 20 points, DeMar DeRozan had 17 and the San Antonio Spurs held on to beat Chicago 120-104 on Saturday night in Nikola Vucevic’s debut with the Bulls, snapping a four-game losing streak.

Vucevic had 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists in his Chicago debut.

The Bulls acquired the All-Star center Thursday in a trade with Orlando. Zach Lavine added 18 points for Chicago, which lost its third straight.

San Antonio nearly blew a 36-point lead but held on to win for the first time since defeating Cleveland on March 19.

The Spurs are 20-3 when holding a double-digit lead at any point in a game.

