Paul Moala making good progress in Achilles injury recovery

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Some good news for Penn High School grad Paul Moala.

He’s recovering well from his season-ending injury and could see some 7-on-7 playing time during spring ball.

“He’s made great progress with the Achilles so really happy for him,” head coach Brian Kelly said. “He’s worked his tail off to come back. I think there’s a good chance that we could see some of him in the spring.”

Moala tore his Achilles during the Florida State game last season and had surgery two days later.

Now, he’s doing whatever he can to make sure he’s healthy and ready to go for this season.

“I just been going to rehab every day before practice before workouts trying to get that extra work in to recover as quickly as possible so I can return and help the team out in any way possible,” Moala said. “As of right now, I’m still limited but I’m looking forward to helping the rover group and the linebacker group in any way that I can.”

Moala and the Irish will be back on the field on Tuesday.

