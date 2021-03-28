Man drowns after being swept over Silver Beach pier

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - On Sunday March 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Officers from the St. Joseph Department of Public Safety were dispatched to the South Pier at Silver Beach for the report of a water rescue in Lake Michigan.

It was reported that two males both from St. Joseph, Michigan were on the south pier when a large wave swept one of them into Lake Michigan.

Rescue effects were unsuccessful and attempts are being made to recover the body.

We’ll continue to keep you updated on this breaking story.

