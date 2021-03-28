Advertisement

Irish forward Alex Steeves signs entry level deal with Toronto Blue Jays

His 15 goals were also a team-high total.
(WNDU)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Junior forward and leading scorer Alex Steeves signed a three-year entry-level contract for the 2021-22 season, the Toronto Maple Leafs announced today (March 28).

Steeves recently wrapped a junior season which saw him put together career high totals for goals (15), assists (17) and points (32) in 29 games played. His 15 goals were also a team-high total. He ended the season on a seven-game point streak (5-5-10) and he posted at least one point in 22 of 29 games.

Steeves had six multi-point efforts on the season, including a four point game (1-3-4) in Notre Dame’s 6-1 win at Ohio State (Feb. 5). He finished the regular season tied for fifth nationally with the 15 goals, while his 14 goals in Big Ten play ranked second only to Cole Caufield (24). He was a Hobey Baker Fan Vote nominee (Feb. 1) and he was named the Big Ten’s Second Star of the Week on two occasions (Feb. 9 & Feb. 23).

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native skated in 104 career games, totaling 69 points on 33 goals and 36 assists. He was also an Academic All-Big Ten selection each of the past two seasons.

