Irish down Blue Devils in Durham 13-9

DURHAM, N.C. - Bridget Deehan made 12 saves and nine different players netted goals as No. 4/5 Notre Dame downed No. 7/9 Duke, 13-9, on Sunday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium.

Samantha Lynch paced the Irish offense with four points on two goals and two assists. Kasey Choma collected three points (2G, A) while Andie Aldave and Jackie Wolak each netted two goals.

Jessi Masinko, Madison Ahern, Erin McBride, Hannah Dorney and Maddie Howe rounded out the scoring for Notre Dame.

Eight of Deehan’s 12 saves came in the second half to keep the Irish in front.

Choma, Roe and McBride led the Irish defensively with a pair of caused turnovers as the Irish caused 11 Duke turnovers in the 60 minutes of play.

Deehan also earned a game-high six ground balls while Aldave led the Irish with six draw controls. As a team, Notre Dame earned a 21-13 advantage in ground balls, went 18-20 on clears and outshot Duke, 29-26.

HOW IT HAPPENEDAfter Duke opened the scoring, the Irish scored four unanswered markers on goals by Aldave (2), Howe and Masinko and kept the Blue Devils off the board for nearly 13 minutes.

Duke made it 4-2 at the 15:41 mark before Notre Dame responded with another 4-0 run, this time with tallies from Wolak (2), Dorney and Lynch.

The Irish defense, which caused seven first-half turnovers and was buoyed by four saves by Deehan in the second half, kept the Blue Devils scoreless for nearly 15 minutes before Duke made it an 8-3 contest at the half.

The hosts got back within three at 10-7, but eight second-half stops by Deehan kept the Irish in front throughout the final 30 minutes.

Notre Dame responded to Duke getting within three with a quick 3-0 run that spanned just 1:48 that included goals by Ahern, Choma and Lynch late in the second half.

Choma also opened the scoring in the second frame while McBride netted Notre Dame’s other goal in the period.

NOTABLE NUMBERS

Bridget Deehan’s six ground balls is a career-high and her 12 saves tie the second-most in a single game in her career.

Samantha Lynch is up to a team-high 22 goals and 28 points in seven games.

Lynch has now collected at least four points in three straight games and six of seven contests in 2021.

Jackie Wolak and Kasey Choma now have five multi-goal outings in seven games this season.

Savannah Buchanan is up to a team-best 17 caused turnovers this season.

Andie Aldave has racked up 23 draw controls in the last three games.

UP NEXT