Indiana in first Elite Eight with 73-70 win over NC State

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State 73-70, sending the Hoosiers to the regional final for the first time in school history.

Indiana had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.

Jada Boyd scored 18 points for N.C. State, and Raina Perez had 17.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/27/2021 10:07:35 PM (GMT -4:00)