Advertisement

Indiana in first Elite Eight with 73-70 win over NC State

Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State...
Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State 73-70, sending the Hoosiers to the regional final for the first time in school history.(NCAA)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Ali Patberg scored 17 points to help fourth-seeded Indiana beat No. 1 seed North Carolina State 73-70, sending the Hoosiers to the regional final for the first time in school history.

Indiana had been in the Sweet 16 just once before, back in 1983 before the women’s NCAA Tournament became a 64-team field.

Jada Boyd scored 18 points for N.C. State, and Raina Perez had 17.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/27/2021 10:07:35 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care...
Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash

Latest News

NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75
Calvin Pickard makes 21 stops as Red Wings beat Blue Jackets
No. 6 Irish suffer first defeat of the year to No. 9 UVA, 12-11
Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Doncic-less Mavs, 109-94