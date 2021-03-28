Advertisement

Hoosiers hire Mike Woodson as coach

Woodson finished his college career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.
Woodson finished his college career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.
Woodson finished his college career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.(Indiana Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana will hire former star player and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson as its new head coach. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed the hiring to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He has never coached at the college level, but played for Bob Knight. Woodson finished his college career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care...
Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Community leaders clean up encampments by Portage Manor
Community leaders clean up encampments by Portage Manor

Latest News

Westbrook, Wizards beat Pistons 106-92 despite Beal injury
Poeltl, DeRozan lead Spurs past Bulls in Vucevic’s debut
Predators beat Blackhawks 3-1 for 4th straight win
Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan boys district championships