Hoosiers hire Mike Woodson as coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana will hire former star player and longtime NBA coach Mike Woodson as its new head coach. A person with knowledge of the decision confirmed the hiring to The Associated Press on Sunday. The person requested anonymity because no official announcement has been made. Woodson has spent 22 of the last 23 seasons coaching in the NBA, including stints as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks. He has never coached at the college level, but played for Bob Knight. Woodson finished his college career as Indiana’s second 2,000-point scorer.

