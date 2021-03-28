EXCLUSIVE: Elkhart woman overcomes injury and becomes a powerlifter

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart Woman who miraculously survived a motorcycle accident 14 years ago is finding her purpose in life.

In 2007, Meranda Shepard, and her boyfriend at the time, were in a bad motorcycle accident on CR 6 in Elkhart.

Their motorcycle hit the side of a van.

Shepard lost her leg and miraculously survived, but her boyfriend unfortunately died on scene.

“I just know that I woke up and I was tied to the bed and had a tube down my throat and I just saw a bunch of people around me. I had no idea that I lost my boyfriend or leg. Nothing,” Shepard said.

For years, Shepard struggled with survivor’s guilt, depression and suicidal thoughts.

“I just didn’t understand, like what’s my purpose? I had to find out why I survived and he didn’t,” Shepard said.

Two years ago she discovered her purpose: powerlifting.

“This gym [East Race Muscle], it saved my life because I was really on the edge of just...I didn’t want to live anymore,” Shepard said.

“We literally started with me just trying to teach her how to bend her leg...There were days that it was just the two of us in here crying together. She tried to bend her leg with no weight and no help,” said Coach and Owner of East Race Muscle, Michael Baxter.

Baxter said he did not see her disability, but rather saw her potential and told her that she could one day compete in competitions.

“I just needed someone to believe in me and tell me I could do whatever I put my mind to,” Shepard said.

“I would get messages on social media that I am pumping her full of false dreams...and that I didn’t know what I was doing and that I was setting her up to fail,” Baxter said.

Even though doctors told Shepard she would never walk again, and despite what the critics had to say, Shepard recently competed in her first competition, finishing in fourth place, and exceeding her goals.

“She has the best bench press out of any female that has walked through these doors in competition. That’s unbelievable,” Baxter said.

“So I am ready to show the world what they are capable of, if you just put your mind to it and find your people and someone who believes in you. You just need that one person,” Shepard said.

