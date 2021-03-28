Advertisement

Cold and breezy day, a few isolated showers through mid-day

Temps hold steady on the cooler side today
By Courtney Jorgensen
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Overnight rain showers have wrapped up. A few light showers still possible off the lake through about midday today. We could maybe even see a few snowflakes mixed in, but more likely just a few spotty rain showers.

It is also going to be a much colder day today, even though we already hit a high of 54 in the middle of the night.

Highs today will hold fairly steady in the upper 30s to low to mid 40s. Also, windy with gusts up to 35mph, making it feel even colder than our already cold temps.

Breaks in the clouds by dinnertime, leads to lots of sunshine for tomorrow.

Another dip in temps mid week, but Easter weekend is looking lovely!

