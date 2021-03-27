Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting from Friday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of Catalpa for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene they found one person shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was located at some point and now sits in St. Joseph County Jail.

The suspect has not been identified.

The investigation for the shooting remains.

