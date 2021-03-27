Advertisement

Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting from Friday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., officers were sent to the 1700 block of Catalpa for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived on scene they found one person shot. The victim was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was located at some point and now sits in St. Joseph County Jail.

The suspect has not been identified.

The investigation for the shooting remains.

Stick with us on air and online as we continue to follow this story.

