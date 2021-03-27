Advertisement

Spring practice gets underway for Notre Dame Football

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is in the 60s in March in South Bend so it is the perfect time for spring football to get started for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Football only had one practice last spring before everything was shut down due to COVID so the Irish are looking to make the most of the next month.

Now begins two different eras for Notre Dame football... the post-Ian Book era and the Marcus Freeman era.

It’s only day one but head coach Brian Kelly is pleased with what he’s seen so far.

“Lot of excitement, lot of enthusiasm,” Kelly said. “Guys excited to get back out on the field. Coaches excited. You know as you know with Marcus out there there’s a lot of guys that want to please and make the defensive coordinator notice them. You know new quarterback. So where some things are a little bit of the same, there’s nice change.”

The Irish resume practice on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care...
Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash

Latest News

No. 6 Irish suffer first defeat of the year to No. 9 UVA, 12-11
With Louisville tying the game in the top of the ninth, Ryan Cole was at it again with his...
No. 12 Irish walk off No. 6 Louisville, 5-3
Notre Dame Softball
Irish top NC State 6-5 in series opener
The 12th-ranked Notre Dame baseball team dropped the opening game of the series with No. 6...
No. 12 Irish drop series opener to No. 6 Louisville