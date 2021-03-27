Spring practice gets underway for Notre Dame Football

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It is in the 60s in March in South Bend so it is the perfect time for spring football to get started for the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame Football only had one practice last spring before everything was shut down due to COVID so the Irish are looking to make the most of the next month.

Now begins two different eras for Notre Dame football... the post-Ian Book era and the Marcus Freeman era.

It’s only day one but head coach Brian Kelly is pleased with what he’s seen so far.

“Lot of excitement, lot of enthusiasm,” Kelly said. “Guys excited to get back out on the field. Coaches excited. You know as you know with Marcus out there there’s a lot of guys that want to please and make the defensive coordinator notice them. You know new quarterback. So where some things are a little bit of the same, there’s nice change.”

The Irish resume practice on Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.