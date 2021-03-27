Advertisement

South Bend Auto Show returns to the Century Center

U-93 hosted the Auto show, a tradition that goes back generations in South Bend
U-93 hosted the Auto show, a tradition that goes back generations in South Bend(Jack Springgate)
By Jack Springgate
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The South Bend Auto show had to make some adjustments last year due to the pandemic, but this year they’re back in business at the Century Center.

People checked out everything from classic cruisers to big rigs to bikes starting at ten this morning.

More than 100 different vehicles filled up the convention halls and bottom floor.

Admission is just $5 and kids under twelve get in for free.

“I remember when I was a kid, my grandpa used to take me to the auto show. Later today, my son and my father-in-law are coming so it’s like passing it down among the generations. You see a lot of kids here checking out the cool cars and learning the history of different automobiles,” said U-93 Programming Director Brad King.

The last day of the auto show is Sunday from 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

