Saint Mary’s College hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic in April

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Saint Mary’s College will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in mid-April for all students, faculty, staff, and eligible family members.

In Partnership with Meijer Pharmacy, the college will begin administering the first of two Pfizer shots on Friday, April 16. The second shot will then be administered on Friday, May 7.

Those who want a shot can expect an email in the next week or two, inviting them to sign up for the vaccine clinic.

School officials want you to know that you will not sign up through Indiana’s online vaccination appointment system.

The announcement comes one day after Notre Dame announced a similar mid-April vaccination program for students and staff.

