Advertisement

Sabonis, Brogdon lead Pacers past Doncic-less Mavs, 109-94

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Domantas Sabonis had 22 points and 15 rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon also scored 22 points, and the Indiana Pacers hit early and often from long range in a 109-94 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Pacers hit 20 3-pointers led by Brogdon’s 6-for-9 effort, matching the franchise record they previously set this season, to win for the fourth time in their last five games.

Kristaps Porzingis had 31 points and a season-high 18 rebounds for the Mavericks, who played without All-Star guard Luka Doncic - among the top five in the NBA in scoring and assists - due to back tightness.

Tim Hardaway Jr., second among NBA reserves in scoring, had 16 points.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/26/2021 11:10:21 PM (GMT -4:00).

Most Read

The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care...
Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash

Latest News

NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75
Calvin Pickard makes 21 stops as Red Wings beat Blue Jackets
No. 6 Irish suffer first defeat of the year to No. 9 UVA, 12-11
With Louisville tying the game in the top of the ninth, Ryan Cole was at it again with his...
No. 12 Irish walk off No. 6 Louisville, 5-3