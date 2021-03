SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from local Michigan girls basketball district championships:

DISTRICT 47

Buchanan 61, South Haven 48

DISTRICT 48

Edwardsburg 66, Three Rivers 55

DISTRICT 77

Hartford 36, Brandywine 28

DISTRICT 115

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 39, New Buffalo 36

