NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points on a perfect shooting game and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, helping No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Michigan 78-75 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Egbo gave Baylor a 78-75 lead with a foul shot with 19 seconds left.

After Leigha Brown scored for Michigan, Egbo picked up an assist on Moon Ursin’s wide-open layup.

Akienreh Johnson missed a half-court try for Michigan, and the Big Ten team was unable to get another shot up before time ran out.

3/27/2021 7:03:10 PM (GMT -4:00)

