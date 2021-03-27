NCAA Sweet 16: Baylor beats Michigan in OT 78-75

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - NaLyssa Smith scored 24 points on a perfect shooting game and Queen Egbo made two big plays in the final seconds of overtime, helping No. 2 Baylor beat No. 6 Michigan 78-75 in the Sweet 16 of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Egbo gave Baylor a 78-75 lead with a foul shot with 19 seconds left.

After Leigha Brown scored for Michigan, Egbo picked up an assist on Moon Ursin’s wide-open layup.

Akienreh Johnson missed a half-court try for Michigan, and the Big Ten team was unable to get another shot up before time ran out.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/27/2021 7:03:10 PM (GMT -4:00)