Muffet McGraw book signing raises money for Girls on the Run Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Irish fans got to meet a Notre Dame coaching icon, Muffet McGraw at a drive-thru signing for her new book Expect More.

People lined up an hour early to get their book signed and have a quick chat with the coach.

Each book sold for $15 with $5 from every sale going back to Girls on the Run Michiana.

McGraw coached some incredible groups of women in her time at the helm for Notre Dame women’s basketball and shared a lot of the lessons she learned in her new book.

The Girls on the Run C.E.O. says their organization can learn a lot from McGraw’s writing.

“The book talks about how important it is for girls and women to stand up for themselves and to know their strengths. There’s a lot of leadership advice in the book as well. It’s fantastic,” said Girls on the Run Michiana C.E.O. Amy Collier.

Organizers tell me they sold roughly 500 books, raising roughly $2,500 for Girls on the Run.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.