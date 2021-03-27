Advertisement

Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan City man has been arrested for allegedly soliciting an underage child for sexual acts.

The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) and began an investigation into the online activities of a Michigan City man. The cyber tip was submitted via social media and indicated that a user of their services had allegedly solicited an underage child for sexual acts.

The investigation revealed that Jonathon Schuette, 42, from Michigan City, IN, had been communicating with a minor since 2018. Schuette had allegedly contacted the child to engage in sexual conduct. Detectives from the Indiana State Police Lowell Post assisted with the investigation.

Mr. Schuette is preliminarily charged with Child Solicitation- Level 5 Felony. He is being held at LaPorte County Jail on a $15,005 cash bond.

