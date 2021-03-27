Advertisement

Harden, Griffin help Nets hold off Pistons 113-111

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - James Harden scored 44 points and Blake Griffin added 17 in his return to Detroit to lift the Brooklyn Nets to a 113-111 victory over the Pistons.

Harden was back after missing his team’s previous game because of neck soreness and he added 14 rebounds and eight assists in addition to his big scoring night.

Brooklyn was still without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving but the Nets had enough to hold off the last-place Pistons.

Jerami Grant scored 19 points for Detroit.

3/26/2021 10:00:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

