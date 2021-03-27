Elkhart clothing pantry gives out free Easter baskets

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A clothing pantry in Elkhart is helping out the Easter Bunny this year with a free Easter basket giveaway.

Starting at 11 Saturday, those in the community were able to stop by Shepherd’s Cove in Elkhart to pick up 2 free Easter Baskets.

The giveaway was held as a drive-thru event due to the pantry not being open yet, and 120 baskets full of goodies were distributed until supplies ran out.

“When we have those resources, we don’t want them just sitting in there. Since we knew that they weren’t going to be available during Easter time, we thought this might be a good way to get them out into the community and help people out,” Shepherd’s Cove Executive Director Tammy Smith said.

Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is set to open April 14 and will be open Wednesdays and Fridays.

