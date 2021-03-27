Advertisement

Elkhart clothing pantry gives out free Easter baskets

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A clothing pantry in Elkhart is helping out the Easter Bunny this year with a free Easter basket giveaway.

Starting at 11 Saturday, those in the community were able to stop by Shepherd’s Cove in Elkhart to pick up 2 free Easter Baskets.

The giveaway was held as a drive-thru event due to the pantry not being open yet, and 120 baskets full of goodies were distributed until supplies ran out.

“When we have those resources, we don’t want them just sitting in there. Since we knew that they weren’t going to be available during Easter time, we thought this might be a good way to get them out into the community and help people out,” Shepherd’s Cove Executive Director Tammy Smith said.

Shepherd’s Cove Clothing Pantry is set to open April 14 and will be open Wednesdays and Fridays.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care...
Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning
Suspect arrested in connection to shooting on Catalpa
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash

Latest News

People were able to enjoy the nice weather Saturday with Egg Stravaganza, Downtown South Bend’s...
Downtown South Bend holds annual ‘Egg Stravaganza’
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
Michigan City man arrested for child solicitation
This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource...
2nd Chance: Chico
You may be familiar with the devastating AIDS virus, but cats can be affected by a similar...
Pet Vet: Feline Immunodeficiency Virus