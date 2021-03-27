Downtown South Bend holds annual ‘Egg Stravaganza’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People were able to enjoy the nice weather Saturday with Egg Stravaganza, Downtown South Bend’s annual celebration of spring and Easter.

Several free activities for families were set up on the gridiron downtown, including egg and spoon races, balloon tying and a visit from the Easter Bunny later in the afternoon.

After last year’s event being canceled, Downtown South Bend says they are happy to have the event this year.

“It’s so exciting to be able to have some version of our events again. This is not as big of an event as we would normally have. We would usually have carriage rides and all sorts of things, but we’re happy to have a scaled-back version of the event versus no event, and the businesses are happy too,” DTSB Director of Marketing and Events Kylie Carter said.

If you missed the event, Downtown South Bend will be having its April ‘First Friday’ April 2.

