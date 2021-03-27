Advertisement

Community leaders clean up encampments by Portage Manor

Community leaders clean up encampments by Portage Manor(WNDU)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Friday, county and city leaders, among others, worked hard to clean up homeless encampments in the woods by Portage Manor.

“...but the collaboration of working together is always a good team effort from all of us to help one another out,” said South Bend Common Council Member Sharon McBride.

Last week fire crews were called for an explosion in the woods just south of the living facility.

“We were shocked. From Portage Manor it looked like the fire was in our backyard because it was so big and so the residents were scared. So we walked over to see what was going on. The fire trucks were already here and we heard a big pop,” said Robin Challinor, Administrator at Portage Manor.

After putting out the fire, they noticed seven or eight encampments.

“Once there’s leaves on the trees you cannot see back here...for homeless people to come back here and camp out...but as you’ve seen from tanks to propane tanks to garbage...needles, it’s revolting to be honest of what’s back here,” said County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

“We knew that there have been a few campers out over the years. We have had the police out to have them removed, but we had no idea since probably the fall that there were all these people,” said Challinor.

They all plan to come back next week to finish cleaning up.

“At the end of the day we just want to explore the possibilities of making this a very safe recreational area down the road, but that will be planning later. First and foremost is to clean this up and to keep people from dumping and as you have seen the amount of stuff back here, that’s uncalled for,” Dieter said.

Stay with 16 News Now on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

