Calvin Pickard makes 21 stops as Red Wings beat Blue Jackets

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) - Adam Erne and Robby Fabbri scored 29 seconds apart in the first period and Calvin Pickard made 21 saves in his first start of the season, helping the Detroit Red Wings beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1.

Anthony Mantha also scored for the last-place Red Wings, who were coming off an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Nashville on Thursday night.

Dylan Larkin had two assists.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/27/2021 6:36:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

