2nd Chance: Chico
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(WNDU) - This week in our 2nd Chance segment, we’re highlighting a dog from South Bend Animal Resource Center.
Meet Chico!
Chico is a 5-year-old terrier mix.
He’s a ball of energy and would do best in a family that has children ages 10 or older.
He’s up to date on all his vaccinations, heartworm tests, neutered and will be microchipped before he leaves.
Let’s find Chico a home!
If you want to adopt Chico or any other pet... You can contact South Bend Animal Resource Center at 574-235-9303 or by clicking here.
