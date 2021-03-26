Warsaw hosting annual Home and Outdoor Show this weekend

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - Happening this weekend, the annual Home and Outdoor Show in Warsaw.

You can speak with experts and experienced consultants in a variety of industries.

You’ll also be able to register to win prizes and giveaways and take advantage of special pricing.

The event will be held at Warsaw Community High School’s Tiger Recreation and Activity Center.

Tickets are $5 and masks are required.

The show runs 9 a.m.-6 p.m. tomorrow and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

