Warmer Saturday

By Meteorologist Mike Hoffman
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TOPSY TURVY WEEKEND... Temperatures will rise dramatically on Saturday, then fall just as dramatically on Sunday. In between, we have a good chance for showers, mainly Saturday night. It will not be as heavy overall, although some spots could get a thundershower Saturday evening. Sunshine and warmer early next week, before the next system brings a chance for showers on Wednesday. That could end as a bit of snow Wednesday night or early Thursday. It’s still a long way off, but Easter weekend is looking pretty nice right now...

Tonight: Variably cloudy and chilly. Low: 36, Wind: SE 3-6

Saturday: Some sunshine early as it turns much warmer again. Chance for a shower by late afternoon. High: 64, Wind: S 8-16

Saturday night: Couple showers, and maybe a thundershower, likely. Low: 40

Sunday: A shower possible early, otherwise chillier and becoming partly sunny. High: 48

