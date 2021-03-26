Vaccine Tracker: Signing up if you are 16 and up

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we’re taking a look the groups that will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Indiana and Michigan. In indiana, ages 16-39 will be added to the eligibility mix on March 31st and ages 16 to 49 in Michigan on April 5th.

So, can you sign up now for an appointment that is scheduled out for a date after eligibility expands? There is a mixed bag of answers.

I asked the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and they provided me this answer: “All Hoosiers age 16 and up will be eligible to register for a vaccine appointment beginning on March 31”.

So, in Indiana that appears to be a no. You cannot sign up early for state sites through ourshot.in.gov until around March 31st. The option for 16 and up isn’t even on the website yet.

“The age element goes live like five minutes before it’s official. So, since they’ve announced already that it will be live on March 31st, I assume 8am or something, is when it will go live. So usually there’s a little bit of a lead time, but it’s usually not until that day,” Dr. Mark Fox says. He is the Deputy Health Officer with St. Joseph County.

In Michigan, it is a bit different. I got in contact with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who provided this statement: “That would be up to the site that is doing the scheduling. We wouldn’t tell them whether they could or couldn’t begin signing people up who will be eligible”.

So, you may be able to sign up now in Michigan before April 5th. Contact your local clinics and health departments in Michigan for more information and to see if you can sign up.

Other sites like Kroger, Meijer, CVS, Rite Aid, Walmart, etc, operate a little differently.

Meijer says you can register now in person at a pharmacy or through their website https://clinic.meijer.com/ and you may get a scheduled appointment for when eligibility opens up for you in the future.

Walmart says 16 an up is not on their scheduler yet through their website but it is something they are working on.

Rite Aid tells me people will have to wait until April 5th in Michigan, however, contact the pharmacy directly to learn about an individual store’s policy.

Kroger and CVS did not get back to us at the time of this story.

Also, we’re learning that more guidance is on the way for colleges and universities in Indiana with regard to getting students vaccinated. I asked the ISDH about a plan for out of state students, they emailed me the following:

“Plans to vaccinate college students are being finalized, and more information will be forthcoming.”

More to be learned on the topic in the coming days.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

