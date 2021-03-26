Vaccine Tracker: Crunching the latest numbers in Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On this edition of the Vaccine Tracker we’re digging into the latest numbers in Michiana and statewide in Indiana and Michigan.

Here are the latest percentages of people fully vaccinated in each county:

Latest percentages in Michiana as of 3-26 (WNDU)

These percentages are now lower than what we reported earlier this week. The reason for that is these percentages are now being calculated using the portion of the population over the age of 16. We are using those numbers because both Indiana and Michigan are opening up eligibility to those 16 and up soon. Indiana will make that move on March 31st and Michigan on April 5th.

Here are the latest numbers for Indiana and Michigan showing those fully vaccinated in each state:

Indiana Fully Vaccinated 3-26 (WNDU)

Michigan Fully Vaccinated 3-26 (WNDU)

Progress continues in a positive direction, but Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the key to getting Michigan’s vaccination numbers up is getting more boots on the ground to get vaccines into arms.

“Having the resources so that we can get into communities and not expect people to come to a vaccination site is going to be an additional need of ours. So that’s why I think it’s so important the legislature deploy these federal dollars that have not been fully deployed yet so we can actually meet people where they are and make it easier to get vaccinated,” Governor Whitmer says.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.