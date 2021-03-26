South Bend Auto Show returns to the Century Center this weekend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Auto Show will return to the Century Center this weekend.

Guests can view more than 150 different vehicles, and vendors will be on site to answer questions.

Concessions and a beer garden will also be available.

“I think families are just ready to get out and do things in public again,” said Brad King, program director for U93.

The South Bend Auto Show will take place March 27th from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., and March 28th from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tickets are $5 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.