Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan boys district semifinals
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Michigan boys basketball district semifinals from Thursday night:
District 13
Portage Northern 49, Kalamazoo Central 47
Portage Central 58, St. Joseph 48
District 45
Lakeshore 70, Niles 50
Buchanan 51, Edwardsburg 44
District 46
Benton Harbor 76, Allegan 27
Holland Christian 68, Coloma 55
District 48
Parchment 39, Three Rivers 35
Paw Paw 69, Vicksburg 62 OT
District 77
Brandywine 60, Marcellus 51
Schoolcraft 77, Decatur 31
Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.