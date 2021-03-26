Advertisement

Roundball Roundup: Highlights and scores from Michigan boys district semifinals

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Here are the scores from Michigan boys basketball district semifinals from Thursday night:

District 13

Portage Northern 49, Kalamazoo Central 47

Portage Central 58, St. Joseph 48

District 45

Lakeshore 70, Niles 50

Buchanan 51, Edwardsburg 44

District 46

Benton Harbor 76, Allegan 27

Holland Christian 68, Coloma 55

District 48

Parchment 39, Three Rivers 35

Paw Paw 69, Vicksburg 62 OT

District 77

Brandywine 60, Marcellus 51

Schoolcraft 77, Decatur 31

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

