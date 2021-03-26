Muffet McGraw to hold book signing on Saturday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw is continuing to inspire women with her new book, Expect More, Dare to Stand Up and Stand Out.

Saturday morning, the legendary coach is giving back to young girls in Michiana through her drive-thru book drive.

From 9-11 a.m. McGraw will be signing copies of Expect More in a drive-thru book drive.

The books cost $15, with five dollars from every copy sold going to Girls on the Run Michiana.

McGraw hopes her book encourages young women and girls to use their voice.

“We encourage them to step out and we did things,” McGraw said. You get some backlash and you have to be able to take that. You have to understand how social media works and people are not getting on their to tell you what a great job you’re doing. They’re going to give their opinion.”

McGraw went on to paraphrase Eleanor Roosevelt.

“I always felt like that Eleanor Roosevelt quote, people are going to criticize you no matter what you do so you might as well go with what you really believe in. Then you have to look at it and say, if they’re not doing what I’m doing at the level I’m doing it at. I don’t really care what they say. The people that I respect are the people that are in my huddle.”

That book signing is Saturday morning from 9-11 at Ave Maria Press.

