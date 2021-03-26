Advertisement

Muffet McGraw to hold book signing on Saturday

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Former Notre Dame Women’s Basketball Coach Muffet McGraw is continuing to inspire women with her new book, Expect More, Dare to Stand Up and Stand Out.

Saturday morning, the legendary coach is giving back to young girls in Michiana through her drive-thru book drive.

From 9-11 a.m. McGraw will be signing copies of Expect More in a drive-thru book drive.

The books cost $15, with five dollars from every copy sold going to Girls on the Run Michiana.

McGraw hopes her book encourages young women and girls to use their voice.

“We encourage them to step out and we did things,” McGraw said. You get some backlash and you have to be able to take that. You have to understand how social media works and people are not getting on their to tell you what a great job you’re doing. They’re going to give their opinion.”

McGraw went on to paraphrase Eleanor Roosevelt.

“I always felt like that Eleanor Roosevelt quote, people are going to criticize you no matter what you do so you might as well go with what you really believe in. Then you have to look at it and say, if they’re not doing what I’m doing at the level I’m doing it at. I don’t really care what they say. The people that I respect are the people that are in my huddle.”

That book signing is Saturday morning from 9-11 at Ave Maria Press.

16 News Now will be live with Coach McGraw throughout 16 News Now Saturday Morning.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Niles Walmart closes temporarily

Latest News

First year head coach Niele Ivey had an unconventional first year dealing with the pandemic,...
Niele Ivey reflects on first year as Notre Dame Women’s Basketball head coach
The 12th-ranked Irish are welcoming in the sixth-ranked Louisville Cardinals for the first ever...
Notre Dame Baseball prepares for Top-15 battle with Louisville
Notre Dame Football Blue-Gold game set for May 1
Notre Dame Hockey removed from NCAA Tournament