Advertisement

Medical Moment: Extreme preemies grow up against the odds

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What happens when extreme premature babies grow up?

They may seem fine now, but there are possible health risks these kids face as they grow up.

380,000 babies are born premature each year.

Surviving birth and the weeks after is challenging.

Martie Salt has more on new research that may help these preemies live long and healthy lives.

These extreme preemie babies are part of a group called against-the-odds babies which, by the way, due to the popularity of IVF, is now larger than at any time in history.

Because of that, researchers are just now beginning to understand what survivors of extreme prematurity may face as they age.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Niles Walmart closes temporarily

Latest News

Governor Whitmer spent Friday morning touring vaccination sites throughout Michigan, one of...
Gov. Whitmer tours vaccination clinic in Berrien County
Fat and Skinny Tire Fest shortened to mini-festival
Fat and Skinny Tire Fest shortened to mini-festival
a Lakeville woman reunited with the medical team at Beacon Health who saved her life after a...
16 News Now shares in special reunion between patient and medical team
Warsaw hosting annual Home and Outdoor Show this weekend