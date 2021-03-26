Lankinen, Blackhawks beat Panthers 3-0 for 2nd straight win

CHICAGO (AP) - Kevin Lankinen made 41 saves in his second career shutout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the short-handed Florida Panthers 3-0.

Patrick Kane and Brandon Hagel each had a goal and an assist as Chicago earned its second straight victory against Florida after dropping their first four meetings this season.

Pius Suter also scored. Led by Lankinen, the Blackhawks killed off each of the Panthers’ six power plays.

The rookie goaltender also denied Jonathan Huberdeau on a rare 3-on-0 break with about three minutes left in the second period.

3/25/2021 10:42:36 PM (GMT -4:00)