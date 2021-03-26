Advertisement

Kosciusko County dog gets new name, new family after fully recovering from deadly disease

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Remember Belvas, the Kosciusko County dog found and abandoned without a family two months ago?

Well now, he not only has a new name, and a new family, but also has fully recovered from parvo, a deadly canine virus.

“They change the name from Belvas to Riggs,” says Kalie Dirck, who works at the Animal Welfare League Kosciusko County.

“He is doing so well. I sent the video of him playing tug-of-war with his sibling. From the first picture, you would have thought that he wasn’t going to make it but he is excelling and as happy as can be,” Dirck says.

Dirck also adds Riggs’ road from rough to recovery could not have been possible without the community’s help donating more than $7,500 to cover his medical expenses.

“If parvo isn’t treated, it has a 91% mortality rate and so raising all that money for his medical bills was vital. But yeah, we just can’t thank you guys and the community enough for helping him,” Dirck says.

Also vital for Riggs was getting him out of rough shape.

“It warms my heart so much like I cried the first time. I won’t cry now but just the amazing transformation that people willing to help with. It took a lot of patience for his new owner. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. And it’s just it’s amazing,” Dirck says.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Police identify suspect in Grape and Cleveland crash
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.
Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations

Latest News

Michigan MDHHS Statement
Vaccine Tracker: Signing up if you are 16 and up
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks to reporters in...
Arkansas governor signs transgender sports ban into law
Investigation into Granger shooting after police chase still under investigation
Investigation into Granger shooting after police chase still under investigation
Winners chosen for Scale Up! South Bend competition