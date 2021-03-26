Kosciusko County dog gets new name, new family after fully recovering from deadly disease

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Remember Belvas, the Kosciusko County dog found and abandoned without a family two months ago?

Well now, he not only has a new name, and a new family, but also has fully recovered from parvo, a deadly canine virus.

“They change the name from Belvas to Riggs,” says Kalie Dirck, who works at the Animal Welfare League Kosciusko County.

“He is doing so well. I sent the video of him playing tug-of-war with his sibling. From the first picture, you would have thought that he wasn’t going to make it but he is excelling and as happy as can be,” Dirck says.

Dirck also adds Riggs’ road from rough to recovery could not have been possible without the community’s help donating more than $7,500 to cover his medical expenses.

“If parvo isn’t treated, it has a 91% mortality rate and so raising all that money for his medical bills was vital. But yeah, we just can’t thank you guys and the community enough for helping him,” Dirck says.

Also vital for Riggs was getting him out of rough shape.

“It warms my heart so much like I cried the first time. I won’t cry now but just the amazing transformation that people willing to help with. It took a lot of patience for his new owner. We didn’t know if he was going to make it. And it’s just it’s amazing,” Dirck says.

