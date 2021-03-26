Advertisement

Grimaldi scores 4 goals as Predators rout Red Wings 7-1

Mar. 25, 2021
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Rocco Grimaldi scored four goals to tie a team record and lead the Nashville Predators over the Detroit Red Wings 7-1.

Eeli Tolvanen, Mikael Granlund and Mathieu Olivier also scored, and Juuse Saros made 20 saves as the surging Predators won for the fifth time in six games.

Erik Haula and Roman Josi each had a pair of assists.

Bobby Ryan had the lone goal for Detroit, which has lost three straight.

Grimaldi opened the scoring at 5:34 of a four-goal first period for the Predators.

It was his first goal since Feb. 13.

He capped his career night by converting a breakaway at 17:29 of the third.

The four goals equaled a Predators record set by Eric Nystrom.

