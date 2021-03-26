Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer tours vaccination clinic in Berrien County

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Whitmer spent Friday morning touring vaccination sites throughout Michigan, one of them being in Berrien County.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller tells us more about her visit and what local health officials have to say about the vaccine distribution.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer got a look Friday at how vaccine distribution is operating by touring the clinic at the Berrien County Health Department.

“Events like this are contributing to the overall 3.8 million shots in arms that we’ve gotten so far in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Officials with the Health Department say they are proud to show the governor the hard work they are doing to get people vaccinated.

“To be able to have the governor here and other key leaders as well and just see and honor our staff in that way, it’s really remarkable, and I’m really proud of our team,” Health Officer of Berrien County Health Dept. Nicki Britten said.

As Michigan is seeing a rise in positive cases, Whitmer says she is concerned. “We’re just going to continue to focus on trying to get people to double down on what we know works. We know a lot more about this virus than we did a year ago. And get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

In Berrien County, Britten says about one-third of those ages 16 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“I think we have been looked to as potentially a model for how other communities can ensure they are getting the vaccine out in really innovative ways,” Britten said.

Whitmer continues to stress the importance of getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

“The closer we get to 70% of our 16 and up population getting that vaccination, closer we get to normalcy, barbeques, Fourth of July celebrations, and that’s our ultimate goal, and I think that’s something we all want to see happen,” Whitmer said.

As a reminder, starting April 5, anyone ages 16 and up in Michigan will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mulberry and Madison roads in St. Joseph County
Woman critically injured in crash
We're hearing from local health officials on Indiana looking to expand vaccine eligibility at...
Vaccine Tracker: Health officials react to new vaccine eligibility for Indiana
The scene on Dragoon Trail, where the St. Joseph County FACT team is investigating a fatal crash.
Victim identified in fatal crash on Dragoon Trail; FACT investigating
Authorities in Elkhart County continue to search for a suspect in a hit-and-run investigation.
Authorities investigating hit-and-run, search for suspect
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Niles Walmart closes temporarily

Latest News

Fat and Skinny Tire Fest shortened to mini-festival
Fat and Skinny Tire Fest shortened to mini-festival
What happens when extreme premature babies grow up? They may seem fine now, but there are...
Medical Moment: Extreme preemies grow up against the odds
a Lakeville woman reunited with the medical team at Beacon Health who saved her life after a...
16 News Now shares in special reunion between patient and medical team
Warsaw hosting annual Home and Outdoor Show this weekend