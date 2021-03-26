Gov. Whitmer tours vaccination clinic in Berrien County

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Governor Whitmer spent Friday morning touring vaccination sites throughout Michigan, one of them being in Berrien County.

16 News Now reporter Carly Miller tells us more about her visit and what local health officials have to say about the vaccine distribution.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer got a look Friday at how vaccine distribution is operating by touring the clinic at the Berrien County Health Department.

“Events like this are contributing to the overall 3.8 million shots in arms that we’ve gotten so far in Michigan,” Whitmer said.

Officials with the Health Department say they are proud to show the governor the hard work they are doing to get people vaccinated.

“To be able to have the governor here and other key leaders as well and just see and honor our staff in that way, it’s really remarkable, and I’m really proud of our team,” Health Officer of Berrien County Health Dept. Nicki Britten said.

As Michigan is seeing a rise in positive cases, Whitmer says she is concerned. “We’re just going to continue to focus on trying to get people to double down on what we know works. We know a lot more about this virus than we did a year ago. And get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

In Berrien County, Britten says about one-third of those ages 16 and up have received at least one dose of vaccine.

“I think we have been looked to as potentially a model for how other communities can ensure they are getting the vaccine out in really innovative ways,” Britten said.

Whitmer continues to stress the importance of getting the vaccine as soon as possible.

“The closer we get to 70% of our 16 and up population getting that vaccination, closer we get to normalcy, barbeques, Fourth of July celebrations, and that’s our ultimate goal, and I think that’s something we all want to see happen,” Whitmer said.

As a reminder, starting April 5, anyone ages 16 and up in Michigan will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.