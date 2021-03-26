Former Humane Society of Southwest Michigan employee speaks out one day after resigning

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) -Another employee leaves the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan, the latest departure after several other employees including the former executive director quit earlier this month.

16 News Now listened to the now-former employee’s story about what pushed him into quitting his job at the shelter on Thursday.

Kennel tech Waymel Hodges says board President Ron Klemm not only makes it difficult to care for the animals, but he also makes it difficult to want to show up in the first place.

Hodges says there’s neglect to the animals and neglect to the employees from the board who’s running the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan.

These pictures show what happened to Cuddlebug the dog after she fell on these crates someone left in her Kennel.

The injury happened on Tuesday and she didn’t see a vet until Thursday.

Hodges says this wouldn’t happen if they had more help.

“Not even trying to help us find more help. I’ve been trying to work hard and taking my time and trying to keep up but he’s not doing it. It’s been weeks,” Hodges said.

Hodges says Klemm singled him out.

“He’s been doing gang signs in my face, thinking he’s some kind of person that he’s not. I’m a black guy and I’m trying to work and do my job and he’s putting more work on me that I didn’t want to do. We don’t need a racist person inside there around blacks--around a couple black people that work there,” he said.

Hodges also says Klemm offered employees $500 to not talk to the reporters or former employees about what’s happening behind closed doors.

“That means he’s not even thinking about us, he’s thinking about his board members instead of trying to help us take care of the animals,” Hodges said.

16 News Now reached out to Klemm asking him what he thinks about these claims, and he said even though he is at liberty to talk about it, he’s not going to comment on it yet.

This is the most recent person with professional connections to the Humane Society of Southwest Michigan to speak out against it after 16 News Now spoke to the former board president, former board vice president, and the former executive director.

Several protests taking place in the past month are pushing Klemm and other board members to resign.

The shelter temporarily shut down when the initial group of employees resigned, reopening on March 10th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.